Dangerzone

Take potentially dangerous PDFs, office documents, or images and convert them to safe PDFs.

No Network Access

Sandboxes don't have network access, so if a malicious document can compromise one, it can't phone home

Optional OCR

Dangerzone can optionally OCR the safe PDFs it creates, so it will have a text layer again

Reduced File Size

Dangerzone compresses the safe PDF to reduce file size

Open Docs Safely

After converting, Dangerzone lets you open the safe PDF in the PDF viewer of your choice, which allows you to open PDFs and office docs in Dangerzone by default so you never accidentally open a dangerous document

How It Works

    

      
Dangerzone works like this: You give it a document that you don't know
        if you can trust (for example, an email attachment). Inside of a sandbox,
        Dangerzone converts the document to a PDF (if it isn't already one), and
        then converts the PDF into raw pixel data: a huge list of of RGB color
        values for each page. Then, in a separate sandbox, Dangerzone takes this
        pixel data and converts it back into a PDF.

      
